Sponsor: American Heart Association Central Ohio
It’s not often you can say what I did over the weekend saved lives.
That’s exactly what you can boast about by simply taking part in the 2023 Central Ohio Heart Walk!
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
