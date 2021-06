Sponsored Content by Orangetheory Fitness

After more than year of working out in front of their computers and televisions, ordering new equipment and searching for motivation to keep going, Americans are ready to shake off their “Basement Burnout.”

So, as we’re turning the corner on the pandemic, a new survey by Orangetheory Fitness reveals Americans are ready to break out of their home gyms and up their fitness game.

WEBSITE: Orangetheory Fitness