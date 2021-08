Sponsored Content by Dick’s Sporting Goods

The first day of school is always a chance for kids to have a fresh start, try out a new style, make a strong impression – which means that, after a year off, this year’s first day is going to be HUGE.

From stylish clothes to new shoes to backpacks, it’s time for a refresh that will let them walk through those classroom doors with confidence.

WEBSITE: Dick’s Sporting Goods