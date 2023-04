Sponsor: Autism Speaks

NBC4 is marking the 15th year of taking a deep dive into the puzzle that is autism. Back then, it was estimated that roughly one in 88 children would be diagnosed.

Today, new numbers are even more jarring. The Centers For Disease Control estimates one in every 36 children in the U.S. exhibit autism spectrum disorder.

So, what does this mean moving forward? That’s what organizations like Autism Speaks are working to answer.