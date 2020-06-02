As Homes Become Offices, Cyber Criminals are Preying

Sponsored Content by Palo Alto Networks

Digital connections are providing our entertainment, keeping us connected to family, turning our bedrooms to offices and kitchen tables to schools. Bottom line: Our digital connection is our lifeline right now, both personally and professionally. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered the single largest work-from-home scenario the global business community has ever experienced.

With 42% of Americans now working remotely to some degree, keeping data secure is more important, and challenging, than ever. It’s a tall order, as home offices often lack the security measures built into a traditional office space and can be more vulnerable to cyber threats. And cybercriminals are seeing an opportunity: creating COVID-19 scams like fake websites to steal data and turn a profit.

As the world of work may be forever changed by this pandemic, businesses, large and small, must act now to help mitigate the risks and ensure employee security, connectivity and productivity.

And, if you’re working from home, what can you do proactively to protect your info now that you’re using your personal devices to do work or using your work devices on your home network? It can be as simple as not clicking on a link in an email you don’t recognize.

