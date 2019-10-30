Animal Care Help for Seniors in Delaware County

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

If you care for a pet, you know the expenses that come along with that. And for seniors living on a fixed income, the increased costs of care over the years can make it difficult to give pets the care they really need.

That is why the Humane Society of Delaware County created their Pet Care Assistance Program. So folks can keep their pets in their homes and keep them healthy.

Humane Society of Delaware County

