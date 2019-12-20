An Epic Holiday Meal Does Not Need to Include Epic Spending

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by RDTV

Prepare a gourmet holiday meal that’s easy and budget friendly.

Save A Lot has all the holiday eats you love at a fraction of the cost.

Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley showed us a holiday spread she prepared for only about 40 bucks!

WEBSITE: Save A Lot
Annessa RD

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools