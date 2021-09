Over the last year and a half, more families have been facing food insecurity than ever before.

In fact, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective estimates a third of those who have come to them since March of 2020 are new customers.

An eye opening statistic to Captain Denver Burkhart; the man in charge of 30 national guard soldiers brought in to help. See how his work with the guard inspired him to continue the mission of serving others.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Food Collective