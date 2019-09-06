Amazon Treasure Truck in Columbus

Sponsored Content by Amazon

Amazon has just announced that Treasure Truck has reached millions of subscribers across 25 U.S. cities and is expanding this delightful shopping experience yet again to Columbus, Cincinnati , Charlotte and Las Vegas.

From Seattle to New York City, Treasure Truck runs on happiness. Since 2017, its delight squad has brought surprises and fun to customers nationally. And, for the more than two dozen cities already experiencing Treasure Truck, the addition of vans and kiosks means customers now have more than double the amount of pickup locations per offer to choose from—making it easier than ever to find a convenient stop.

Shoppers can expect offers on exclusive items, trending tech and the latest gear, seasonally relevant must-haves, amazing deals on limited-quantity items from thousands of top brands and more.

