Amazon Steps Up to Ensure More K-12 Students Have Access to High Quality Computer Science Education

Sponsored Content by Amazon

As much of our children’s education has gone virtual during the pandemic, it’s more evident than ever that computer science skills are increasingly important to ensure students don’t fall behind. The problem is students in underserved communities often lack access to the curriculum and instruction they need to stay on track or even begin in this field. And, for students with a passion for STEM, it can dash their dreams for the future.

Studies show that early access to computer science education is directly linked to higher rates of college enrollment. And with The Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting that the market for computer science professionals will grow twice as fast as the rest of the labor market over the next few years, those students will be in high demand upon graduation. But the digital divide must be closed first in order to give all children the same chance to prosper.

Amazon is committed to doing just that! It announced plans to expand its Amazon Future Engineer program to more K-12 students and schools than ever before, focusing on students from underserved communities.

WEBSITE: Amazon Future Engineer