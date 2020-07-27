Amazon Donates PPE Supplies to Direct Relief and Feeding America

Sponsored Content by Amazon

Every day that the pandemic numbers rise, the need grows across our country for personal protective equipment for our frontline workers and vulnerable populations, especially for families with children.

Over the past few weeks, Amazon has donated 4.4 million masks, 273,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, thousands of contact-less thermometers and logistical support to Direct Relief and Feeding America. It was the largest single donation of masks Direct Relief has received to date in their mission to serve vulnerable populations. The donation totaled more than $10 million in supplies for the organizations.

