Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Sponsored Content by Addiction Therapy Services

Nearly every week, we see news stories about the drug and opioid addiction crisis. What has seemed to get pushed to the back burner is the struggle with alcohol.

One in eight American adults abuse or are addicted to alcohol, and the ages of those affected are getting younger.

We talked with Dr. Pesa from Addiction Therapy Services about the disease and how to tackle treating it.

WEBSITE: Addiction Therapy Services

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



