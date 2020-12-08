Airbnb Launches Non-Profit to Provide People with Places to Stay in Times of Crisis

Sponsored Content by Airbnb.org

As communities around the world grapple with the devastating impacts of natural disasters and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb announced the launch of Airbnb.org, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing temporary stays to people in times of crisis.

The organization focuses on emergency response and to provide stays and support to evacuees, relief workers, refugees and asylum seekers, and most recently, frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19. From Australia to France, thousands of hosts on Airbnb have offered to open up their homes and helped provide accommodations to 75,000 people in times of need.

