Sponsored content by The African American Male Wellness Walk

It is time to close the gap. The gap that exists too often between black men and access to health care, financial wellness, and mental well being. Since 2004, this has been a goal of the African American Male Wellness Agency. And this weekend, you can join thousands in our community where it all started. There will be several free health screenings, including FREE sports physicals for kids and PAD screenings for everyone.