Adoption Day Set for November 18 in Franklin County

Giving birth does not make a mother. Parenthood is born of love, not DNA.

It is with these poignant thoughts in mind, we celebrate National Adoption Month, and the upcoming Franklin County Adoption Day!

On November 18, with the help of Franklin County Children Services, seven local children will know what it means to be chosen with love. We got to chat with one of the couples who will officially become mom and dad.

Special thanks to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

