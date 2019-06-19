Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

In the rescue world, spring is also known as kitten season. A time when millions of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters.

That is why June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. A time to highlight all those felines in need of a forever home.

We talked with the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Delaware County about what they’re doing to get more cats adopted.

