Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

For anyone who is a caregiver to an aging friend or loved one, time is their most precious commodity.

That’s because they’re typically juggling their own job and family life, while also seeing to the needs of the person being cared for.

Now the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging has a new program that is quickly becoming a lifeline for caregivers.

WEBSITE: Trualta, COAAA