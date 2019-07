Sponsored Content by Association of Dressings & Sauces, Lipton Pure Leaf

Summer is made for celebrating. And if you’re hosting, you’ll want a menu that stands out.

Food Network veteran Claire Robinson shares a few tips and tricks.

WEBSITE: Recipes from The Association for Dressings & Sauces

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.