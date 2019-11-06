1  of  2
Live Now
Jerod Smalley and Coach Conley preview OSU vs. Maryland Jurors begin deliberating in sentencing phase of Quentin Smith trial

Acne Doesn’t Have to Plague Teens or Adults with the Right Treatment

Daytime Columbus

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Timeless Skin Solutions 

Acne, just the word brings shivers to many people.  It plagues us in the teen years and often continues into adulthood.  

But you don’t have to live with it.  The team at Timeless Skin Solutions has many options to clear up that acne.  Your treatment will be tailored to your skin care needs.

WEBSITE: Timeless Skin Solutions 

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools