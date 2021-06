We're enjoying another beautiful day with plentiful sun, low humidity, and highs edging into the seasonable low 80s with a southerly breeze, after another cool morning in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will drift east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast, causing a return flow from the south that will introduce more humidity and warmer weather for the weekend.

A warm front will lift north tomorrow, focusing a round of rain and thunder in the morning, tapering off midday. If we see sufficient sunshine in the afternoon, some strong to severe storms will develop on lingering boundaries ahead of an approaching cold front. Evening and overnight storms will bring a continuing threat of damaging winds and hail with stronger storms, and heavy downpours are likely in spots overnight.