Sponsored Content by Spotlight Oral Care

Now is the time to invest in your routine at home so you can take control of your oral health, even if you have missed a cleaning or two during the pandemic. A solid at-home regime will ensure you are minimizing your risk of developing tooth or gum infections, while also minimizing any halitosis that may be heightened due to face coverings.

Sisters, practicing cosmetic dentists and co-founders of Spotlight Oral Health care, Drs. Vanessa and Lisa Creaven discuss the importance of oral health care and the steps you can take to create a healthy smile.

Not only does oral health care keep your smile looking good on Zoom calls, your mouth has its own microbiome and it’s very important to support the growth and development of healthy or good bacteria which promote oral health and even overall health.

WEBSITE: Spotlight Oral Care