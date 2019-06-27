A New Fundraiser Idea with Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips

Sponsored Content by Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips

How many times have your kids come home from school or sports practice with a fundraising order form in hand? Do you really want to push another batch of mystery meat and cheese baskets or weird candy tins?

The folks from Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips have an alternative for you! Who doesn’t love a bag of potato chips and local to boot!

We talk with them about their chips and how groups can get involved in their fundraising effort.

WEBSITE: Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.