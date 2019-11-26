A Kid Again Creates Lasting Memories and Time for Fun

Sponsored Content by A Kid Again

Few people can fully understand the enormous weight on a parent’s shoulders when their child has a chronic illness. Hospital visits, treatments, victories and set-backs.

So when they get a chance to leave it all behind, even for a few hours, they grab hold!

We talked to one dad and his son about their experiences with A Kid Again and what makes it so special.

