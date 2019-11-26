A Kid Again and Ricart Team Up to Raise Awareness and Funds

Sponsored Content by A Kid Again

Imagine if day in and day out, your mission was to make children smile! That in a nutshell is A Kid Again.

They offer a sense of normalcy for families thrust into the situation of caring for a child with a life-threatening or chronic illness.

They do that through adventures and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

WEBSITE: A Kid Again Central Ohio

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



