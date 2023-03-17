Sponsors: LearningRx, OSU’s Chronic Brain Injury Program, Brain Injury Association of Ohio

Today, Daytime Columbus is putting a special focus on the complex workings of the brain– specifically, what happens when it is injured or traumatized.

Sometimes brain injures can happen in the blink of an eye. Other times, the trauma is endured repeatedly over months, or even years. The recovery is just as complex as the brain itself.

Thankfully, there are amazing groups here in Central Ohio working to understand how and why injuries occur, how to diagnose the true depth of the brain trauma, and how to help people recover, or at least embrace their new normal.

It is tireless work that has made great advances in recent years, yet there is still much to do. Join us for this Daytime Focus as we raise awareness of brain injury.