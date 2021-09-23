A Focus on Men’s Health with MENtion It Survey

Sponsored Content by Cleveland Clinic

Digital healthcare and virtual doctorvisits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, virtual visits at Cleveland Clinic went from 37,000 visits in 2019 to 1.2 million in 2020! We know that men tend to avoid regular doctor visits with their healthcare providers since conversations can often be uncomfortable and because healthcare disparities exist for many men. The use of digital health is making it easier for all men to access quality healthcare.

This year, Cleveland Clinic’s 6th annual MENtion It® survey examined men’s health attitudes towards digital health and the reasons why some men are shifting towards the use of virtual healthcare. Also included was a deeper dive into hesitancies and barriers to healthcare for minority men. The findings are compelling.

WEBSITE: Cleveland Clinic MENtion It