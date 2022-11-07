Sponsored content by Bob Evans

When you order a premium farmhouse feast to go, you get all the fixings packed cold. So all you need to do is heat and eat! Here’s what’s included: slow-roasted turkey and hickory smoked ham, sweet buttered corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and ham, mac and cheese, and cranberry relish. And we can’t forget the dinner rolls, pumpkin bread and pie as well as double crust apple pie. It serves up to ten people. You can enter to win a 150 dollar Bob Evans restaurant gift card for a premium farmhouse feast. Head to nbc4i.com and click on the contestants page. We will take entries through the end of this week and pick five winners. You’ll be notified by email!