It all started ten years ago when Robyn started at NBC4 as a morning reporter in the news department. A few years later she moved to the Daytime couch, started a family and had countless guests, held events and ate a ton of great meals right here on Daytime. As Robyn says thank you to all of you for all of your support at home, we would like to say thank you to her for the endless smiles and laughs these past 10 years and we look forward to the next 10 years of many more.

