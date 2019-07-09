A Cool Way to Rid Your Body of Fat, Just in Time for Summer

by: Staff

Sponsored Content by Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine

Coolsculpting is still topping the list when it comes to removing fat cells.

The technology freezes fat cells, destroying them and then your body flushes them out. 

Once those cells are gone, they do not return.

