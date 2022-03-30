Sponsored content by Community Shelter Board & Worthington Industries.

More than 1200 people sleep in homeless shelters across Franklin county on any given night while hundreds, even thousands are living on the street. Because of this, Worthington Industries has taken on the support and responsibility of helping the need for affordable housing in the community. Sonya Higginbotham, VP of Corporates Connections with Worthington Industries explains the partnership with Community Shelter Board alongside their initiatives and main focuses.