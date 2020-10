Sponsored Content by Dispatch Media Group

One week ago, we aired a special show here on Daytime dedicated to 25 Central Ohioans being called “Everyday Heroes”.

While all of their stories were inspiring and full of hope, one woman took home the grand prize, being able to direct 10 thousand dollars to the charity of her choice.

We get to know more about Sandy Waters-Holley and “Project Help”.

WEBSITE: Project Help Clothing Ministry