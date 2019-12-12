A Better Way to Save for College

Sponsored Content by Ohio’s 529

The numbers are usually enough to shock anyone, by 2030, it’s predicted the cost for annual public college tuition will be roughly 44,000 dollars a year.

That puts a 4 year degree at more than 205,000 dollars. So yes, you should start saving now.

And a great resource we have in the buckeye state is Ohio’s 529 College Advantage.

WEBSITE: Ohio’s 529 College Advantage

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



