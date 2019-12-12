Live Now
Coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

A Better Way to Save for College

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Ohio’s 529

The numbers are usually enough to shock anyone, by 2030, it’s predicted the cost for annual public college tuition will be roughly 44,000 dollars a year.

That puts a 4 year degree at more than 205,000 dollars. So yes, you should start saving now.

And a great resource we have in the buckeye state is Ohio’s 529 College Advantage.

WEBSITE: Ohio’s 529 College Advantage

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools