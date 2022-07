Sponsored content by Ford Oval of Honor

On this Independence Day holiday weekend, “We the People” are reminded that we live in a great country that allows us to think, speak and act freely, live peacefully and without fear of punishment. We are also reminded that those freedoms often come at a price.

With that in mind, we are pleased, and humbled, to introduce you to the first half of this year’s class of extraordinary veterans named to the Ford Oval of Honor.