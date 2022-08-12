A leader. An advocate. An unsung hero. There are many words to describe those that tirelessly work to help end homelessness in Central Ohio.

In this special edition of Daytime Columbus, we are highlighting the efforts at the Community Shelter Board. They are the non-profit working to ensure everyone has a place to call home. With this mission, CSB has many community partners.

Today, we meet the winners of the 2022 Community Shelter Board Founder Awards. A man motivated by his son’s death, a city councilmember that led us through a pandemic, and a CEO with a passion for empowerment make up this impressive trio.