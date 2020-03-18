Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help

Our community is dealing with the coronavirus crisis the Columbus Way – the Central Ohio Way. Neighbors helping neighbors. Organizations around town stepping up to make a difference.

NBC4 is mobilizing 4’s Army, as the outbreak impacts everyone’s everyday life. If you can help, please help. Non-profit groups across Central Ohio are providing vital services during this uncertain and unprecedented time. See the list below for ways you can support our community. Thank you!

Additionally, we ask that you follow ALL CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines before committing to any of these projects.

The Red Cross needs blood and monetary donations. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment today.

To donate to help the American Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word CORONAVIRUS to 90999.

DONATE TO HELP: RedCrossBlood.org

Make an emergency meal donation. Children living in food-insecure homes are struggling even more during this pandemic crisis. In locations where schools and afterschool programs may not be able to continue their meal service, Children’s Hunger Alliance will help community partners fill in the gaps by providing ready-to-eat meals to children during this unprecedented situation.

DONATE TO HELP: https://childrenshungeralliance.org/emergencymeals/

Harmony Project is an arts and services organization in Columbus, Ohio, whose mission is to connect people across social, cultural, and geographical divides through the arts and volunteer community service. With the COVID19 crisis, the organization has received requests to assist from around the community and has created a webpage to connect those who want to help with organizations that need it. The page will be updated regularly with new opportunities as well as those opportunities that are no longer available.

HOW TO HELP: harmonyproject.com/helpcbus

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a significant need for volunteers to support multiple service opportunities.

HOW TO HELP: https://mofb.volunteerhub.com/lp/MOF2/

Donations needed. Your generous contribution will support United Way’s more than 80 nonprofit partners directly serving our neighbors in need facing economic distress associated with COVID-19. Thanks to our generous match sponsors, every donation will have a 50% match. Example: Every $100 donated will be matched with an additional $50 gift.

Supporting Our Neighbors in Need. United Way of Central Ohio and a coalition of partners are working with local nonprofits to identify critical needs and gaps in resources. These needs may include access to food and household essentials, child care, and keeping the community’s safety net strong as this crisis continues.

DONATE TO HELP: https://liveunitedcentralohio.org/responsefund/

