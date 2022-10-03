Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the YWCA Columbus Presents: Activists and Agitators Confronting Our Past, Constructing Our Future.

This year’s event is an important opportunity for the community to learn more about the manufactured divisions in Columbus that led to the ongoing housing challenges we still face today — better known as redlining — through “Undesign the Redline,” a national interactive exhibit that explores the history of structural racism.

YWCA Columbus Presents: Activists and Agitators

Confronting Our Past, Constructing Our Future

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Columbus State Community College

The YWCA Columbus has a mission to “eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.” It also aims to defy the “status quo.” Social justice, housing, safety, support, and youth development are all topics that the event will present. Social justice discusses revelations on both prejudice and poverty, housing analyzes safety, and youth development helps members learn about early childhood education for newer generations.

Local Artwork will be displayed, featuring artworks inspired by the impact of redlining, structural racism, social justice, and housing inequities. Several art mediums will be utilized, including 2D, 3D, framed photography, mixed media, and more.

You can purchase in-person and virtual passes to “Activists and Agitators” online, available now ywcacolumbus.org.