COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “The Autism Puzzle,” NBC4’s half-hour special created to raise awareness and provide information on autism spectrum disorder will air Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Hosted by NBC4 anchor Jerod Smalley, this year’s presentation will focus on a broad range of ASD topics, including diagnosis, therapies, personal stories, local programs and support for families.

Viewers will learn how a family is working to solve a long-term housing problem for adults on the spectrum by creating a supportive model community in a location with close access to transportation, grocery stores and other basics.

The special will also include details about Nationwide Children’s lecture program, The Family Echo Series, for parents and caregivers about all stages of autism from diagnosis to long-term care and support.

Plus, one family will tell their unique story about how early diagnosis led them to a local organization that made all the difference in their lives.

And, meet a local 29-year-old artist whose paintings are receiving a lot of attention and what she hopes to achieve in the future.

Also, NBC4 has assembled a group of professionals to help answer questions about autism and guide people to available resources with a CALL4 phone bank. During the special viewers can call and speak live to an expert.

Watch “The Autism Puzzle” will air Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

