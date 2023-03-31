COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air our annual special, “The Autism Puzzle,” which focuses on supporting the people, the families, and the support systems connected to the autism spectrum, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by NBC4 anchor Jerod Smalley, the presentation will focus on a broad range of ASD topics, including new study findings, information on Ohio’s Autism Scholarship program, new police training, employment and independent living resources, how artists on the spectrum are expressing themselves, and other personal stories.

The special will explore autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and its social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

According to a newly-released study from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in every 36 children in the U.S. has been identified with ASD, and it is four times more common among boys than girls.

The number of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism who did not have an intellectual disability also rose dramatically, according to a new study by Rutgers University, indicating improved identification of ASD characteristics among pediatricians. The study also revealed a threefold increase in the number of children receiving an autism diagnosis over a 16-year period.

However, finding certified special education teachers for children with autism remains difficult for 78% of public school districts in the U.S.

Police officers in central Ohio are receiving new training to interact with people on the autism spectrum to avoid devastating encounters.

Companies, such as Huntington Bank, are stepping up to provide employment opportunities and resources for people with autism. The bank has now launched a digital resource called MagnusCards, an app designed to help people with autism navigate the process of banking.

The upcoming special will also highlight artists on the spectrum and their unique expressions of creativity.