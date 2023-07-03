COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Close to 12 hours stood between her and the first crackles and sizzles of fireworks Monday morning, but 4-year-old Amari was more than ready for what this year’s Red, White & BOOM! had in store.

Her family had an itinerary. On it: arts and crafts under their tent along the Scioto Mile, a walk to browse — and snack on some — fried delicacies, and quality time as more family members joined them.

At around 11 a.m., godmother Sylvia Stafford, of Pataskala, sat on a hodgepodge of plastic tarp and blankets with Amari and dogs Reese and Minnie. Stafford, 47, said their family has been coming to BOOM! for more than 20 years.

“It’s just our relaxation day,” Stafford said. “It’s mandated relaxation, when you’re outside, and you can’t do anything at home.”

The tent above shielded them from light rain showers. Stafford looked forward to people-watching — whenever they started to show. For other central Ohioans, the on-again, off-again rain meant a later start to the day.

It didn’t mean that for the Frias siblings.

Not far from Stafford and her goddaughter, 22-year-old Dakota and 14-year-old Sophia held down the fort for their own family, who were similarly joining them later. As they worked to reattach a piece of plastic velcroed on one side of the tent, offering additional shelter, they laughed off the weather.

“Every year it rains in the morning. Every year, right?” Dakota said.

They would know. Both have been attending Red, White & BOOM! nearly every year since they were infants, and Dakota only missed the two years COVID-19 canceled the festivities.

Parade and fireworks were both on Dakota and Sophia’s agenda, but so was an eventual snooze under the tent. It’s their annual tradition as the day begins to wear on them — although as of noon, the timing of that nap was TBD.

“Whenever we wind down or are sitting down,” Sophia said.

Both Stafford and the Frias siblings said that to lock down the same viewing location every year, early arrival is vital, no matter the weather. As the skies shifted from gray to white and blue, and the rain all but ceased, more and more BOOM-goers filled the nearby swaths of grass.