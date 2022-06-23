COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans.

In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.

Ride-share services such as Lyft and Uber are also good options. Recommended drop-off locations to tell your driver include McFerson Commons Park (218 West St.), Battelle Riverfront Park (25 Marconi Blvd.), and Bicentennial Park (233 S Civic Center Dr.).

The Central Ohio Transit Authority will also run bus service to and from 14 areas of Columbus and surrounding suburbs. The 14 zones are labeled A through N on page 3 of the embedded PDF below. COTA adult fares range from $2.75 to $5.50 and kids shorter than 48 inches ride free.

Handicap parking is located on the north side at 2nd Street from Mound Street to Civic Center Drive and at Gay Street between High and Front streets.