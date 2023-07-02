COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As you plan out your day for the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest, there are plenty of transportation options and parking available for Red, White & BOOM! on July 3.

There are several parking areas and lots on Front Street, Neil Avenue, Marconi Boulevard, Rich Street and more. You can see below in the Red, White & BOOM! event guide for those locations.

Handicapped parking is also available on the north side from 2nd Street from Mound Street to Civic Center Drive. There are also options on Gay Street between High Street and Front Street.

You can also reserve parking ahead of time in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Prices to park may vary for each garage.