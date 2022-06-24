There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m.

There are multiple transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans.

Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning.

Event schedule

A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show.

What to bring & when

For those who arrive early to claim the prime fireworks viewing areas along the Scioto Mile, Red, White & BOOM! is an all-day affair for which you’ll want to be prepared.