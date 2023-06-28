COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As crews prepare for the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest, there are some changes that patrons can expect this year for Red, White & BOOM!

One of those big changes is the location of the main stage. Originally located at Bicentennial Park, the main stage will now be at Dorrian Green, which is on the west side of COSI in the Franklinton area. This is due to ongoing renovations at Bicentennial Park.

Other changes include concessions being moved from Long Street to the west side of the river.

Event Schedule

The day is promised to be full of fun activities, meet-and-greets and more for Red, White & BOOM! This includes all-day events and entertainment leading up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m. For the full schedule for the day, click here.

Where to watch

As thousands will flock downtown for Red, White & BOOM! there are several spots to watch as the fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m. For a list of areas, click here.

If you aren’t able to make it out to watch the fireworks, NBC4 will air live coverage starting at 4 p.m. leading up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m. on NBC4, online at NBC4i.com, and streaming on our NBC4 app.