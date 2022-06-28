COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– For those who arrive early to claim the prime fireworks viewing areas along the Scioto Mile, Red, White & BOOM! is an all-day affair for which you’ll want to be prepared.

Spots can be claimed as early as Thursday after 6 p.m. Anything placed before then will be removed. Areas should be marked with items that don’t present a danger to the public (lawn chairs, blankets, tarps). However, stakes and posts are prohibited, as they can cause damage to the city’s irrigation systems.

Items to bring/wear:

Sun protection (sunscreen and hats)

Cooler with snacks and water (labeled with your name and cell phone number)

Weather-appropriate clothing

Comfortable shoes

Do not bring:

Pets

Alcoholic beverages

Portable gas or charcoal grills

Temporary pool

Generators