COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of Ohioans are gathering along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus on Monday for Red, White & BOOM!, an all-day affair that attendees will want to be prepared for.

Spots can be claimed as early as Sunday after 6 p.m. Anything placed before 6 p.m. will be removed. Areas should be marked with items that don’t present a danger to the public. However, stakes and posts are prohibited, as they can cause damage to irrigation systems.

Items to bring

Attendees are encouraged to bring sun protection, like sunscreen and hats, along with weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes for walking.

Coolers are permitted at Red, White & BOOM! but need to be labeled with the owner’s name and phone number. Unattended coolers may be confiscated by security.

What not to bring

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted inside of Red, White & BOOM! However, alcohol can be bought at the Beer Gardens on Long Street, Spring Stret, Civic Center Drive, Main Street and Washington Boulevard.

Pets are also not allowed at the event, along with portable gas or charcoal grills, temporary pools or generators.

Learn more about what to know before heading to Red, White & BOOM! here, the best places to watch the fireworks here, the schedule of events here, street closures here and COTA bus routes here.