COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As we head into the July 4th weekend, Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza has the forecast for Friday evening’s Red, White and BOOM!

After a nearly perfect start to the week with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, we are going to slowly see changes with warmer and moist air heading our way. By Friday, we should have “feels like,” or heat index temperatures, in the lower 90s by midday, topping in the mid-90s by the afternoon.

“If folks are getting out early to claim the perfect spot for Red, White and BOOM!, there is not going to be a lot of morning relief, either,” Mazza said. “Temperatures on Friday should start close to 70 at daybreak, and will make it to the middle 80s already by noon Friday.”

Also, in the afternoon, we are going to see moisture surging into our area by way of humidity, with the heating of the day ahead of a cold front Saturday, with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and into the evening on Friday.

“I know, not ideal, but this could provide us with some much-needed relief from the heat,” Mazza said.

Storm Team 4 works closely with the planners of Red, White & BOOM! to watch the weather closely. Safety is the biggest concern for everyone.

“As we have done in the past, if the fireworks need to be adjusted a bit in time to work around the weather, that decision will be made with the safety of everyone in mind,” Mazza said. “Remember, fireworks are explosives and setting them off in a thunderstorm, an electrical storm, is not safe. We just need to find that 27-minute window for the greatest fireworks show in the Midwest.”

Download the NBC4 news app and the NBC4 weather app for updates on weather, LIVE VIPIR RADAR, and any changes to Red, White & BOOM!