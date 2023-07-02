Watch NBC4 newscasts and Red, White & BOOM! programming live in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Red, White & BOOM!, the largest fireworks show in the Midwest, is returning to downtown Columbus, only on NBC4, nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.

For those who can’t make it to the banks of the Scioto River, watch NBC4 all evening on Monday before the fireworks kick off central Ohio’s Independence Day celebrations.

Join Storm Team 4’s Dave Mazza and McKenna King at NBC4 BOOM! Central beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday for live coverage. Traffic Anchor Kristine Varkony and Digital Anchor Rachel Ramsey will also be live at the Scioto River, leading up to the biggest broadcast of the summer.

The fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park beginning at 10 p.m. The grand finale presented by Franklin University promises to be a showstopper that you will not want to miss.

After Red, White & BOOM!, watch the full replay here on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.