COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Red, White & BOOM!, the largest fireworks show in the Midwest, is returning for 2022, and if you can’t make it Friday to the banks of the Scioto River in downtown Columbus, the only places you can watch it are on NBC4, here on NBC4i.com, on our news app or on our Facebook page.
Our broadcast begins at 8 p.m.
Red, White & BOOM! NBC4 set and street scenes
Fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m., weather permitting. The grand finale presented by Franklin University promises to be a showstopper that you will not want to miss.
If you are Downtown before the fireworks, stop by NBC4 BOOM! Central and meet Colleen Marshall, Kerry Charles, Dave Mazza, Jerod Smalley, Andrea Henderson and Kristine Varkony.