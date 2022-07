COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we celebrate our independence, recognizing the service of our veterans who give us these freedoms is so important.

Honor Flight Columbus provides a chance for the men and women who bravely served our country to visit the nation’s memorials at no cost.

For many, it is a time of reflection, and also a time to share their stories and celebrate the service of these senior veterans.

For more information on honor flights, click here.