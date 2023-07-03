Watch a special feed of Red, White & BOOM! in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Red, White & BOOM!, the largest fireworks show in the Midwest, returned to downtown Columbus on Monday night.

The fireworks were set off from the east bank of Genoa Park beginning at 10 p.m., NBC4 brought the display live from a steady shot atop the Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Franklinton, looking east toward the Scioto River.

The camera’s picturesque view of downtown provided the perfect backdrop for the grand finale presented by Franklin University.

After Red, White & BOOM!, watch the full replay here on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.